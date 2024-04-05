Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 2.9%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.96. 515,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 864,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

