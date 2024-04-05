Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 515,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 864,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.8 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
