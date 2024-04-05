Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,353 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.