Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65. 722,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,016,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.