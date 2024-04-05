Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Up 4.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 146,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 800,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

