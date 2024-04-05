Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

AIT opened at $194.25 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

