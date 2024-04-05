Oppenheimer Boosts Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $54.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

