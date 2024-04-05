O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.52. 35,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,082.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $996.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $855.88 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

