Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.7 %

OVV stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Ovintiv by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Chicago acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

