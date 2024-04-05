Oxford Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

