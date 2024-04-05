PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.92 and last traded at $121.92. Approximately 169,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,290,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.53.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

