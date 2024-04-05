Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

