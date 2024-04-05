Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. Palomar has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Palomar by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Palomar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

