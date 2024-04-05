Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $47.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

