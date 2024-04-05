Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $39.73. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Par Pacific shares last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 99,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 5,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

