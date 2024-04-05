Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,816. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.