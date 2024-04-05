Park Place Capital Corp Buys 4,185 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.37. 2,492,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

