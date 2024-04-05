Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 977,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 681,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,435 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,357. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

