Park Place Capital Corp Has $307,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 7,182,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

