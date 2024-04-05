Park Place Capital Corp Has $465,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.43. 800,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $4,466,983.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,848 shares of company stock worth $81,489,877. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

