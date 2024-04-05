Park Place Capital Corp Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 1,958,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,172. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.