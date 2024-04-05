Park Place Capital Corp Has $588,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TC Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in TC Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after acquiring an additional 618,040 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,903. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

