Park Place Capital Corp Has $598,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 536,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,206,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,690. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.