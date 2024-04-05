Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 838.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $105.78. 248,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,515. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

