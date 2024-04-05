Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 838.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $105.78. 248,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,515. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.