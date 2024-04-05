Park Place Capital Corp Sells 294 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CCJ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

