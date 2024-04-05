Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.99

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 300196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

A number of research firms have commented on PSN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $27,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

