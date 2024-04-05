Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 3.5 %

PAYO stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,105 shares of company stock worth $3,744,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

