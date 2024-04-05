PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.07. Approximately 1,940,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,830,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $446,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.