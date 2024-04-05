PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.93. Approximately 1,953,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,549,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

