Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 198,674 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.