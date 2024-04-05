Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
