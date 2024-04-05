Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 66.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

