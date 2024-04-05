Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 4.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.65. 4,846,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,626,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

