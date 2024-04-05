Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.35.

PPL stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,402. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0372272 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

