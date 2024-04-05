Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Pentair stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

