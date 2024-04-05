Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEBO. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.15 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $999.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

