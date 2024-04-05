Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $476.08. 1,651,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

