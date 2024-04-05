PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $519,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

