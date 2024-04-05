Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.21

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 69400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

