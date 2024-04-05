Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.40. 11,148,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,872,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.