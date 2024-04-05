PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

