Piper Sandler Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $205.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Assurant by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

