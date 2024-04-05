Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Piper Sandler reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.35.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.24%.

Insider Activity

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

