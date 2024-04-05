Polymath Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,842.35 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $109.06 million and approximately $8,842.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13328492 USD and is up 24.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,923.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

