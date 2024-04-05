Polymath Market Cap Reaches $109.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Polymath has a total market cap of $109.06 million and $8,842.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00145739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13328492 USD and is up 24.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,923.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

