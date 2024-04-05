Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.15 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

