PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $54.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008512 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

