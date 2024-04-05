Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Singular Research Forecasts

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Singular Research analyst Bj. Cook expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PROP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

