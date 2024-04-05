Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 81,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 213,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

