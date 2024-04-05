Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.