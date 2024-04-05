Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Up 0.6%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.69. Approximately 44,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Premium Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,219.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Premium Income Company Profile

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

